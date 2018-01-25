IT + CE
AppWorks Ventures incubates 323 startups
Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Thursday 25 January 2018

Taiwan-based AppWorks Ventures has said it has incubated 323 startups with 780 founders and 5,696 employees since its establishment in 2010.

In 2017, the incubated startups raised funds of US$432 million, increasing 57% on year; had total estimated value of US$1.6 billion, up 75%; and recorded annual revenues of US$1.3 billion, up 65%, AppWorks said. With some of them coming from Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and South Korea, these startups' operations cover e-commerce, financial technology, IoT (Internet of Things), AI (artificial intelligence) and sharing economy.

The company's AppWorks Funds currently manages two funds totaling NT$1.82 billion (US$61.7 million), of which NT$1.22 billion has been invested in 40 startup teams. AppWorks Funds will establish a third fund of about US$100 million in early 2018.

AppWorks in 2016 set up AppWorks School, an educational program to cultivate software engineers. The program has so far groomed 49 engineers.

