Nvidia sees tight graphics card supply; to release GTX 1050 in late September
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Nvidia's Pascal-based GeForce GTX 1080, 1070 and 1060 graphics cards are seeing strong demand from the market and therefore are currently in tight supply. To further expand into the market, Nvidia is planning to release its mid-range GTX 1050 graphics card at the end of September at the earliest.

Graphics card players including Asustek Computer, Gigabyte Technology, Micro-Star International (MSI) and Colorful have all been aggressively striving for more GPU supply from Nvidia and their profits from the graphics cards and shipments are both expected to reach new highs in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, AMD is defending its market share with existing Polaris-based Radeon RX 480, 470 and 460 graphics cards, but is still seeing fierce competition from Nvidia's products.

