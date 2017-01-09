SAS sees large growth in December revenues

Solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.720 billion (US$148 million) for December 2016, hiking 70.96% on month and 102.11% on year.
The consolidated revenues consisted of NT$1.030 billion from own business operations and NT$3.690 billion from semiconductor-grade silicon wafer subsidiary GlobalWafers.
SAS posted consolidated revenues of NT$9.775 billion for the fourth quarter, increasing 36.08% on quarter and 39.40% on year, and NT$31.599 billion for 2016, growing 11.73% on year.
SAS will increase investment in PV power-generating stations established in Taiwan and overseas locations in 2017, with all PV modules to be made of crystalline silicon solar cells made from SAS-produced solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers. In 2017, SAS will increase production of diamond wire-sliced polycrystalline black silicon wafers and high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar cells.
SAS: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
4,720
|
71%
|
102.1%
|
31,599
|
11.7%
Nov-16
|
2,761
|
20.4%
|
18%
|
26,879
|
3.6%
Oct-16
|
2,294
|
1.2%
|
(1.8%)
|
24,118
|
2.2%
Sep-16
|
2,266
|
(0.7%)
|
(8.4%)
|
21,824
|
2.6%
Aug-16
|
2,282
|
(13.4%)
|
(6.5%)
|
19,558
|
4.1%
Jul-16
|
2,635
|
(4.7%)
|
8.2%
|
17,275
|
5.6%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017