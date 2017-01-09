SAS sees large growth in December revenues

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.720 billion (US$148 million) for December 2016, hiking 70.96% on month and 102.11% on year.

The consolidated revenues consisted of NT$1.030 billion from own business operations and NT$3.690 billion from semiconductor-grade silicon wafer subsidiary GlobalWafers.

SAS posted consolidated revenues of NT$9.775 billion for the fourth quarter, increasing 36.08% on quarter and 39.40% on year, and NT$31.599 billion for 2016, growing 11.73% on year.

SAS will increase investment in PV power-generating stations established in Taiwan and overseas locations in 2017, with all PV modules to be made of crystalline silicon solar cells made from SAS-produced solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers. In 2017, SAS will increase production of diamond wire-sliced polycrystalline black silicon wafers and high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar cells.

SAS: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 4,720 71% 102.1% 31,599 11.7% Nov-16 2,761 20.4% 18% 26,879 3.6% Oct-16 2,294 1.2% (1.8%) 24,118 2.2% Sep-16 2,266 (0.7%) (8.4%) 21,824 2.6% Aug-16 2,282 (13.4%) (6.5%) 19,558 4.1% Jul-16 2,635 (4.7%) 8.2% 17,275 5.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017