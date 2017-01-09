Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 15:47 (GMT+8)
SAS sees large growth in December revenues
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.720 billion (US$148 million) for December 2016, hiking 70.96% on month and 102.11% on year.

The consolidated revenues consisted of NT$1.030 billion from own business operations and NT$3.690 billion from semiconductor-grade silicon wafer subsidiary GlobalWafers.

SAS posted consolidated revenues of NT$9.775 billion for the fourth quarter, increasing 36.08% on quarter and 39.40% on year, and NT$31.599 billion for 2016, growing 11.73% on year.

SAS will increase investment in PV power-generating stations established in Taiwan and overseas locations in 2017, with all PV modules to be made of crystalline silicon solar cells made from SAS-produced solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers. In 2017, SAS will increase production of diamond wire-sliced polycrystalline black silicon wafers and high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar cells.

SAS: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-16

4,720

71%

102.1%

31,599

11.7%

Nov-16

2,761

20.4%

18%

26,879

3.6%

Oct-16

2,294

1.2%

(1.8%)

24,118

2.2%

Sep-16

2,266

(0.7%)

(8.4%)

21,824

2.6%

Aug-16

2,282

(13.4%)

(6.5%)

19,558

4.1%

Jul-16

2,635

(4.7%)

8.2%

17,275

5.6%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

