Nippon Electric Glass to set up joint-venture in China
Ricky Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 September 2016]

Japan-based glass substrate maker Nippon Electric Glass (NEG) will cooperate with China-based Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology (DOT) to set up a glass substrate processing factory in Fuqing, southeastern China, on a joint venture basis, according to DOT.

The joint-venture factory will be initially capitalized at CNY240 million (US$36.0 million), with NEG holding a 40% stake and DOT and its wholly-owned subsidiary taking 10% and 50% respectively.

With estimated total investment of CNY700 million, the factory will process NEG-produced 8.5G glass substrates mainly for supply for China-based BOE Technology's TFT-LCD panel fab under construction in the vicinity. The factory will come into operation in June 2017.

NEG has set up glass substrate processing factories in Shanghai and Nanjing, eastern China, and Guangzhou, southern China.

