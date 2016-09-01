Taipei, Thursday, September 1, 2016 12:49 (GMT+8)
BOE Technology sees revenue growth, net loss for 1H16
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 1 September 2016]

China-based display panel maker BOE Technology posted consolidated revenues of CNY26.448 billion (US$3.96 billion) for the first half of 2016, increasing 15.14% on year, but suffered a net loss of CNY516.47 million, according to the company.

However, BOE Technology expects net profit of CNY50-100 million for January-September 2016.

Of the consolidated revenues for the first half of 2016, 80.2% came from display panels, 18.3% from smart devices, 1.5% from health care services.

During the first half of 2016, BOE Technology had the largest global market share for smartphone- and tablet-use display panels, and was second for monitor- and LCD TV-use panels and fourth for notebook-use panels.

