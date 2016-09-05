Acer Asia Pacific eyes enterprise business opportunity

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Acer Asia Pacific is gradually shifting its business focus from the consumer sector to the enterprise and currently, enterprise-related businesses contribute 40% to Acer Asia Pacific's revenues and the company is aiming to increase the percentage to 50% since the enterprise sector is more stable and contributes better profits, according to Andrew Hou, president of Acer Asia Pacific.

In addition to hardware sales, the enterprise sector also has demand for maintenance and therefore, Acer Asia Pacific has been trying to transform its current business model to provide hardware-software-integrated solutions and services.

House pointed out that Acer China has a stable performance in the enterprise sector and is only behind Lenovo in the area. Acer also expects the enterprise sector to increase its shipments and revenues as well as help it to turn profitable in 2017.

In India, Acer has 60% of revenues from enterprise product lines including procurement orders from schools and the government. In addition to the PC, Acer also entered into India's server market in 2016 and received five super computer projects from the country.

Currently, Acer's server sales were mainly contributed by Taiwan, India and Thailand, but the company has recently started selling servers in the Philippines and Indonesia. Acer has 25% revenues coming from the enterprise sector in the Philippines, 27-28% in Australia, 30% in Thailand and Taiwan, 50% in China and 60% in India.

As for the Asia Pacific market overall, Hou pointed out that the second half's status will be slightly healthier than the first half since demand in the second quarter was seriously impacted by the Islamic New Year and Ramadan, but sales picked up in July and August.