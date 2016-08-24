Taipei, Friday, August 26, 2016 21:06 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Mobile Internet-access infrastructure key to development of mobile payments, says NCC
Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 24 August 2016]

The Taiwan government has been boosting development of mobile payment services in Taiwan, and its is essential to enhance mobile broadband Internet-access infrastructure, especially expanding spatial coverage, according to the National Communications Commission (NCC).

The government aims to hike the proportion of retail transaction value conducted via mobile payments from 26% at present to 52% in 2021, NCC said.

Mobile broadband communication networks in Taiwan cover 95% of the population currently and coverage is expected to increase to 98% at the end of 2016, NCC indicated. However, mobile networks may not cover some remote areas and thus mobile payment services will not be available in these areas, NCC noted. Fixed-line networks may be able to fill the gap, NCC added.

