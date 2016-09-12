MSI reports strong sales for August

MOPS, September 12; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Micro-Star International (MSI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$10.224 billion (US$323.109 million) for August, representing a 22.62% increase on month and 39.22% increase on year.

Accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$64.663 billion , increasing 22.9% from a year earlier. For the year of 2015, MSI posted total revenues of NT$85.304 billion, up 0.47% on year.

MSI is expected to see its revenues reach over NT$100 billion in 2016, powered by the release of its VR-ready gaming notebooks, including its latest model, the GT83VR Titan SLI, which comes with a Cherry MX keyboard, SteelSeries Engine 3 and supports Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 SLI graphics cards, according to a Chinese-language chinatimes.com report.

The company's stock price rose 3.48% to close at NT$83.30 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 12 session, in which the benchmark index declined 1.18% to finish at 8947.06.