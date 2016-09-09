Coretronic projector shipments rise in August

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Coretronic has disclosed it shipped 105,000 DLP projectors in August, increasing 10% sequentially. Revenues from the product line totaled NT$1.525 billion (US$48.1 million) for the month, up 16% sequentially.

Coretronic said it shipped 757,000 DLP projectors during January-August, up 4% on year, and the corresponding revenues of NT$10.3 billion rose 6%.

Coretronic started shipments of 1080p high-brightness ultra-short-throw laser projection modules to China-based vendor Holatek in August.

In addition, Coretronic shipped 5.31 million backlight units (BLUs) and LCD displays for medical and industrial use in August, rising 5% on month. In January-August, the company shipped 37.56 million BLUs and medical-industrial displays, slipping 24% on year.

Coretronic said its August consolidated revenues reached NT$4.984 billion, growing 4.66% sequentially but declining 18.93% on year, and those of NT$37.216 billion for January-August dropped 16.35% on year.