Global 2Q16 semiconductor equipment billings increase 26%, says SEMI
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 September 2016]

Worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached US$10.5 billion in the second quarter of 2016, according to SEMI. The billings figure was 26% higher than the prior quarter, and 11% above the level a year ago.

Worldwide semiconductor equipment bookings were US$11.9 billion in the second quarter of 2016, SEMI said. The figure was 17% higher than the same quarter a year ago, and 27% above the bookings figure for the previous quarter.

The data is gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 95 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.

