Welltend acquires orders for Xbox cables, says paper

EDN, September 19; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 September 2016]

Taiwan-based cable and connector maker Welltend has received orders for Microsoft's Xbox gaming console, which increased the company's revenues in August by 3.55% on month and 28.4% on year to NT$174 million (US$5.48 million), according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Welltend's combined revenues for the first eight months in 2016 were NT$1.24 billion, up 7.7% on year. Thanks to the strong performance, the company expects its third-quarter revenues to perform better than expected, the paper noted.

As for the fourth quarter, Welltend expects its system integration business to enjoy a growth thanks to seasonality.

Currently Welltend is mainly supplying cables for infotainment devices and GPS, and is looking to supply cables for headlights and reversing monitors. The company will send in samples for testing in the third or fourth quarter and will focus on entering the after market, the paper added.