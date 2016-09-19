Sprint intros MediaTek-powered smartphone

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 September 2016]

Sprint has introduced the LG X Power, which features the MediaTek Helio P10-series chipset. The device is the first MediaTek-powered smartphone available from Sprint breaking new ground for MediaTek in the US market.

"Collaborating with Sprint and LG to enable a WorldMode smartphone based on our MediaTek helio series chipset is an important milestone for MediaTek," said Mohit Bhushan, MediaTek VP and GM of US business development. "We are actively investing in advanced modem feature development for Sprint's networks and look forward to many more devices in 2017 and beyond."

MediaTek's Helio P10 offers high-performance 4G LTE octa-core processors as well as the older modems, such as, CDMA2000, WCDMA, HSPA+ and GSM. MediaTek indicated it spent significant time and effort to optimize its LTE carrier aggregation feature for Sprint's LTE+ network to deliver fast data speeds, increased capacity and markedly improved data service for its customers.

"The LG X power is the first adoption of a MediaTek chipset for the Sprint network and the MediaTek Helio P10 brings to our customers the power of the Sprint LTE+ network at an affordable price point," said Ryan Sullivan, Sprint's VP of product development.

The MediaTek Helio P10 series integrates a suite of multimedia features including gaming-quality graphics and HD screen support for the LG X power's 5.3-inch HD touchscreen display. MediaTek's premium chipsets also include technology for superior hi-fidelity, hi-clarity audio and dual-camera features for increased light capture and enhanced color resolution.

The LG X power features an 8MP rear-facing camera, 5MP front-facing camera, 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor, Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, and long lasting battery power.

"Our work with Sprint allows us to spotlight MediaTek's innovative chipset technology to a new market and continue our commitment to bring advanced, affordable technology to mainstream consumers," said MediaTek's Bhushan.