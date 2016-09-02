Delta Electronics unveils 3 robot arms

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 2 September 2016]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics on September 1 unveiled two 6-axis vertical multi-joint robots as well as a new SCARA (selective compliance assembly robot arm) at the Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition taking place during August 31-September 3.

The DRV70L and DRV90L have arm lengths of 71cm and 91cm, repeatability accuracy of ±0.02-0.03mm and maximum load capacity of 7kg each, while the DRS60L features an arm length of 60cm and maximum load capacity of 6kg, Delta said, adding that 90% of components and devices used in the new models are in-house produced.

Delta has used the robots at its factory in Wujiang, eastern China, on a pilot basis. Delta aims to reduce the number production line workers in China by 90% in five years through increased automation, company chairman Yancey Hai indicated.

Delta has so far sold more than 2,000 robots, with China being the major market. Delta plans to beef up marketing of robots in China by expanding its sales network from 50 bases at present to 100 in 2-3 years. In addition, Delta will tap the Southeast Asia and India markets.