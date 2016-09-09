Delta Electronics reports increased revenues for August

MOPS, September 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.737 billion (US$596.78 million) for August 2016, representing a 0.11% increase on month and 1.51% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$137.727 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 7.46% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Delta Electronics totaled NT$221.648 billion in consolidated revenues, up 7.14% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -2.72% and finished at NT$170.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9, 2016.

Delta: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-16 18,737 0.1% 1.5% 137,727 7.5% Jul-16 18,716 4.7% 3.9% 118,990 8.2% Jun-16 17,874 0.5% 4.8% 100,273 9.1% May-16 17,785 4.6% 10% 82,399 10% Apr-16 17,008 (5.7%) 9.6% 64,615 10% Mar-16 18,038 45.2% 22.3% 47,607 10.2% Feb-16 12,421 (27.6%) 6.4% 29,569 3.9% Jan-16 17,148 (7.1%) 2.2% 17,148 2.2% Dec-15 18,459 1.2% 13.7% 221,648 7.1% Nov-15 18,249 (3.4%) 8.6% 203,189 6.3% Oct-15 18,885 (4.1%) 14.5% 184,940 5.7% Sep-15 19,682 8.1% 12.9% 166,055 4.7% Aug-15 18,207 (0%) 10.6% 146,373 18.4%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016