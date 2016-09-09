Delta Electronics reports increased revenues for August

Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.737 billion (US$596.78 million) for August 2016, representing a 0.11% increase on month and 1.51% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$137.727 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 7.46% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Delta Electronics totaled NT$221.648 billion in consolidated revenues, up 7.14% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed -2.72% and finished at NT$170.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9, 2016.
Delta: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Aug-16
|
18,737
|
0.1%
|
1.5%
|
137,727
|
7.5%
Jul-16
|
18,716
|
4.7%
|
3.9%
|
118,990
|
8.2%
Jun-16
|
17,874
|
0.5%
|
4.8%
|
100,273
|
9.1%
May-16
|
17,785
|
4.6%
|
10%
|
82,399
|
10%
Apr-16
|
17,008
|
(5.7%)
|
9.6%
|
64,615
|
10%
Mar-16
|
18,038
|
45.2%
|
22.3%
|
47,607
|
10.2%
Feb-16
|
12,421
|
(27.6%)
|
6.4%
|
29,569
|
3.9%
Jan-16
|
17,148
|
(7.1%)
|
2.2%
|
17,148
|
2.2%
Dec-15
|
18,459
|
1.2%
|
13.7%
|
221,648
|
7.1%
Nov-15
|
18,249
|
(3.4%)
|
8.6%
|
203,189
|
6.3%
Oct-15
|
18,885
|
(4.1%)
|
14.5%
|
184,940
|
5.7%
Sep-15
|
19,682
|
8.1%
|
12.9%
|
166,055
|
4.7%
Aug-15
|
18,207
|
(0%)
|
10.6%
|
146,373
|
18.4%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016