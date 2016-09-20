BOE reportedly sets up new R&D team for bio-sensors

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

China-based BOE has teamed up at least 100 engineers engaged in R&D for bio-sensors, according to industry sources. A business unit has also been set up under BOE to focus on related sensor products.

The new sensor unit under BOE will likely roll out its first sensor products for medical instrumentation, and gradually expand its offerings to include those for UAV drone systems, the sources indicated.

Another mission of BOE's sensor unit is to hold as many patents as possible in the wearable sector, the sources said. It has already filed a number of patents related to wearable sensor technology.

BOE in August 2015 disclosed it would work with a number of government-backed investors such as the National IC Industry Investment Fund to jointly set up a CNY4 billion (US$626 million) IC industry fund, which would be used to develop the local panel-related IC manufacturing supply chain including the upstream and downstream sectors of the display industry, as well as related components fields.