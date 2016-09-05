Realtek posts revenue growth in August

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 5 September 2016]

Networking IC design company Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.46 billion (US$109.83 million) for August 2016, up 9.2% sequentially and 34.7% on year.

Realtek's revenues totaled NT$25.46 billion for the first eight months of 2016, rising 30.8% from a year earlier.

Realtek saw its second-quarter revenues climb to a record high of NT$9.85 billion, while gross margin climbed to 44.63% from 43.96% in the prior quarter.

Realtek expects its sales to remain strong in the third quarter thanks to steady orders for PC-use, Wi-Fi, STB chips and TV controller ICs.