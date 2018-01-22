Didi Chuxing starts trial operation in Taiwan

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based Didi Chuxing's agent Ledi Technology has begun trial operation of taxi-matching services in Taiwan via its ride-hailing mobile app through cooperation with local taxi service operator CK Taxi, according to Ledi.

Ledi has obtained a 5-year license from Didi Chuxing to operate in Taiwan. Founded in November 2017 with initial capital of NT$200,000 (US$6,780), Ledi said it will raise additional capital from Europe, the US or Hong Kong.

Didi Chuxing merely provides a taxi-calling platform to match taxi drivers and passengers and does not charge taxi drivers during trial operation, and about 2,000 taxi drivers have joined the platform, Ledi indicated.

Didi Chuxing was founded in 2012 and acquired US-based Uber Technologies' operation in the China market, including brand and operating assets, in August 2016. Currently, Didi Chuxing has more than 450 million registered users and about 21 million cooperative drivers around the world.