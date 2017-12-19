Taipei, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 00:31 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
14°C
Taiwan market: Didi Chuxing recruiting taxi drivers
Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 December 2017]

China-based Didi Chuxing has obtained official permission to provide ride-hailing services in Taiwan and is recruiting taxi drivers. Didi has maintained that its service is an smartphone app-based platform to match taxi drivers with passengers and not responsible for mediating between the drivers and passengers about any disputes.

Didi will supervise drivers' use of its platform, and any drivers violating regulations or laws will be banned from using the platform.

US-based Uber re-entered the Taiwan market in April 2017 through partnership with more than 100 rental car operators which provide cars and drivers for passengers through Uber. Uber in late October launched Uber TAXI in cooperation with three local taxi companies, allowing their drivers to use the Uber platform to seek passengers.

Didi plans to provide services around Taiwan and Penghu, an offshore island county west of Taiwan. There are several smartphone-based taxi-call apps available in the Taiwan market, but few of them can effectively work nationwide.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Garmin launches new smartwatch supporting mobile payment

    Before Going to Press | 3h 51min ago

  • Computex 2018 to focus on AI, 5G, IIoT, VR, blockchain

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • LG Display to focus on production of 65-, 77-inch OLED panels in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 3h 54min ago

  • China market: China Mobile set 2018 orders for optical components

    Before Going to Press | 3h 55min ago

  • Chinba market: Smartphone brands launch limited editions to promote brand image

    Before Going to Press | 3h 56min ago

  • IoT platform operator PTC to set up reality lab

    Before Going to Press | 3h 57min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Global LCD TV shipments to drop slightly in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 59min ago

  • Competition in global TV market to remain keen in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link