Taiwan market: Didi Chuxing recruiting taxi drivers

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 December 2017]

China-based Didi Chuxing has obtained official permission to provide ride-hailing services in Taiwan and is recruiting taxi drivers. Didi has maintained that its service is an smartphone app-based platform to match taxi drivers with passengers and not responsible for mediating between the drivers and passengers about any disputes.

Didi will supervise drivers' use of its platform, and any drivers violating regulations or laws will be banned from using the platform.

US-based Uber re-entered the Taiwan market in April 2017 through partnership with more than 100 rental car operators which provide cars and drivers for passengers through Uber. Uber in late October launched Uber TAXI in cooperation with three local taxi companies, allowing their drivers to use the Uber platform to seek passengers.

Didi plans to provide services around Taiwan and Penghu, an offshore island county west of Taiwan. There are several smartphone-based taxi-call apps available in the Taiwan market, but few of them can effectively work nationwide.