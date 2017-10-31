Taiwan market: Uber TAXI launched

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 31 October 2017]

Ride-hailing service provider Uber has announced Uber TAXI for the Taiwan market in cooperation with three local taxi companies.

Uber entered the Taiwan market in 2012 but left earlier this year after its services were deemed illegal by the government. Uber returned in April by partnering with more than 100 local car rental operators which provide licensed drivers and cars for passnegers using Uber App.

Uber TAXI has now extended the company's collaboration Crown Taxi, Asia Pacific Satellite Taxi and Qtaxi, allowing their drivers to use Uber information system platform to seek passengers. The use of Uber information platform is free of charge for the three initial months. Passengers can use Uber App to arrange taxis but service charges are based on taxi meters and payment should be made in cash.

There are over 30,000 taxi cabs in the Greater Taipei area and Uber TAXI aims at hiking the utilization of taxis, which is curently only about 30%, Uber Asia Pacific chief business officer Brooks Entwistle said.

Uber TAXI has been offered in markets in the Southeast Asia region including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Uber TAXI launched in Taiwan.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017