LINE launches online shopping portal in Taiwan
Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Friday 19 January 2018

LINE has launched its mobile web portal LINE Shopping in Taiwan. In addition to about 1,000 stores using LINE@ to operate online shopping, LINE Shopping partners with 28 online shopping platforms, such as Yahoo! Kimo Shopping, and own-brand online shopping platforms such as PAZZO.

Currently, there are more than 20 million merchandise items available on LINE Shopping.

LINE apps penetrated 94% of smartphones used in Taiwan and over 60% of LINE users had online shopping experience, Chinese language newspaper Economic Daily News cited Nielsen's survey of LINE using behavior in 2017.

