Taiwan market: Shopee combines C2C and B2B2C

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 28 August 2017]

Singapore-based mobile e-commerce operator Shopee has combined C2C and B2B2C in the Taiwan market into a single platform to simplify use of its shopping services, according to the company's Taiwan COO Terence Pang.

Shopee launched its C2C mobile online auction services in the Taiwan market in October 2015 and extended operation to B2B2C shopping services in July 2017. Among C2C, B2C and B2B2C service providers in Taiwan, Shopee was the first to offer free shipping services, and Yohoo! Kimo and PChome Online followed suit in April 2017 and July 2017 respectively.

In Taiwan, Shopee has recorded 10 million cumulative downloads of its C2C and B2B2C apps and now sees eight million transactions a month.

Shopee also operates in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.