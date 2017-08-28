Taipei, Monday, August 28, 2017 16:29 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Taiwan market: Shopee combines C2C and B2B2C
Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 28 August 2017]

Singapore-based mobile e-commerce operator Shopee has combined C2C and B2B2C in the Taiwan market into a single platform to simplify use of its shopping services, according to the company's Taiwan COO Terence Pang.

Shopee launched its C2C mobile online auction services in the Taiwan market in October 2015 and extended operation to B2B2C shopping services in July 2017. Among C2C, B2C and B2B2C service providers in Taiwan, Shopee was the first to offer free shipping services, and Yohoo! Kimo and PChome Online followed suit in April 2017 and July 2017 respectively.

In Taiwan, Shopee has recorded 10 million cumulative downloads of its C2C and B2B2C apps and now sees eight million transactions a month.

Shopee also operates in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Realtime news

  • Android device launches drive 18.4% growth in 2Q17 in Australia, says IDC

    Mobile + telecom | 16min ago

  • Domestic demand may save Taiwan solar cell makers, says TSEC chairman

    Green energy | 18min ago

  • Graphics card prices raised to reflect increasing memory costs

    IT + CE | 32min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Google aims to achieve virtual experiences through daily life applications

    IT + CE | 42min ago

  • China market: DPVR unseats HTC as VR headset leader in 2Q17, says Canalys

    IT + CE | 50min ago

  • Global tech heavyweights actively vying for smart home market pie

    IT + CE | 1h 53min ago

  • Backend firm Lingsen to post strong 3Q17, says report

    Bits + chips | 2h 34min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link