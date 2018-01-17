MPI to ship more LED testing equipment on increasing VCSEL demand in 1H18

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IC testing equipment maker MJC Probe (MPI) is expected to see its shipments of LED testing equipment expand significantly in the first half of 2018 thanks to growing demand for VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) components from the mobile device sector, according to industry sources.

The company already shipped over 1,000 units of LED testing equipment in 2017, bolstered by the explosive market demand for VCSEL components needed for dot projector to support 3D sensors for facial recognition.

As VCSEL component is increasingly applied to mobile devices and automotive sensing modules, MPI expects VCSEL to serve as a great growth driver for its sales of LED testing equipment in 2018. The firm's ratio of revenues from sales of LED testing equipment is likely to surge to 20% in the year from 15% in 2017, the sources indicated.

On another front, as the growth of global smartphone shipments are expected to slow down in 2018, the market demand for LCD driver ICs will remain unclear at least in the first half of 2018, affecting the demand for probe cards for such ICs and making MPI stay conservative about sales in this segment.

MPI has newly developed MLO (multilayer organic) technology for application to vertical probe cards (VPC) to conduct chip probing for higher-end application processors, GPU, logic IC and flip chip package process.

The company has reportedly tapped into the supply chains of Apple, Teradyne and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) with the MLO technology, but company officials declined to comment on the reports.