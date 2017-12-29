Tsinghua Unigroup denies seeking cooperation with SK Hynix

Martin Yao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Tsinghua Unigroup hasn't made any contact or talk with SK Hynix Semiconductor over technology licensing permits, as it is fully shifting to in-house development of chip design and fabrication technologies from seeking international cooperation, according to a statement from the China semiconductor group.

The group issued the statement to clarify recent market speculations indicating that Tsignhua Unigroup is in talks with SK Hynix for possible technical cooperation, saying that such rumors are completely groundless.

In addition, Unigroup Guoxin has also denied online reports alleging that the company has released the first DDR4 memory chip, saying that its DDR4 chips and modules are still under development and may be released for sales sometime in 2018, while its DDR3 products are already on regular sales.

In line with the clarifications, Tsinghua Unigroup chairman Zhao Weiguo said recently that the Yangtze Memory Technology (YMTC) under the group has completed in-house development of 32-layer 3D NAND flash memory with a capacity of 64GB, which is slated for volume production in 2018.

Nevertheless, Zhao said, with its chip technology prowess still lagging far behind leading international players, his group plans to inject US$100 billion into technology development projects over the next 10 years.

Zhao said the IC design and fabrication is a capital-, technology- and talent-intensive industry, and an annual investment of US$10 billion is badly needed to help Tsinghua Unigroup elbow into the club of top players in the global semiconductor sector, given the fact that annual capital expenses by Intel, Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) all exceed US$10 billion.

He added YMTC is carrying out a US$24 billion national memory development project at a production base in Wuhan, Hubei province, and the phase-1 production and power facilities were already topped out in September 2017 to pave the way for official run in 2018, with a monthly production capacity set at 300,000 units and annual production value estimated to reach US$10 billion.