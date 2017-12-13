SJ Semi signs purchase agreement with Advantest

Julian Ho, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 December 2017]

Advantest and China-based SJ Semiconductor have signed a volume purchase agreement that calls for China's middle-end-of-line (MEOL) semiconductor test-service company to buy T5830 memory testers from Advantest.

SJSemi will use the systems in testing service for serial peripheral interface (SPI) NOR flash memory devices, which are in high demand due to booming growth in organic LEDs (OLEDs) and touch display driver ICs (TDDIs), according to Advantest.

"We are very pleased to enter this strategic agreement with Advantest, and we look forward to continuing the partnership between our companies as we expand our business scope into the growing Memory market and proceed for more complex 3DIC," said Cui Dong, CEO of SJSemi, as cited in an Advantest press release.

SJSemi already has an installed base of Advantest's V93000 systems for testing high-speed digital and precision analog ICs. The latest order represents the first time that SJSemi has purchased memory testers from Advantest.

"China's growing population base and rising per capita income is driving the growth of the NOR flash memory industry," said Yoshiaki Yoshida, president and CEO of Advantest. "The development of a sophisticated business infrastructure and the expanding number of key players in this industry, including SJSemi, are contributing to the market's growth."

Introduced in 2016, the T5830 memory tester is optimized for high-volume, low-cost testing of flash memories widely used in mobile electronics. It can perform wafer sorting and final testing for a broad range of low-pin-count to high-pin-count devices.

System features include Advantest's Tester-per-Site architecture, which enables each site to operate independently for very fast test times and a lower cost of test, according to the company. It also includes a scalable, built-in high-current programmable power supply (PPS).

The T5830 can handle data-transfer rates as high as 800 megabits per second (Mbps) while testing up to 2,304 devices in parallel when configured with four digital pins. In addition to testing NOR flash devices, the system also supports NAND flash devices, smart cards, single in-line memories (SIMs), electrically erasable programmable read-only memories (EEPROMs) and other embedded flash devices.

Available in both production and engineering models, the T5830 can be used for qualification testing or high-volume production. The company said the tester is fully compatibility with other members of Advantest's T5800 product family.

The T5830 memory tester will be among the test solutions that Advantest will exhibit at this week's SEMICON Japan trade show, December 13-15 in Tokyo.