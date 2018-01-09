ECS December revenues drop

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.574 billion (US$87.05 million) for December 2017, representing a 4.88% drop on month and 13.86% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$30.029 billion in 2017 revenues, down 0.04% compared with last year.
For the year of 2016, ECS totaled NT$30.041 billion in consolidated revenues, down 37.5% on year.
ECS: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-17
|
2,574
|
(4.9%)
|
(13.9%)
|
30,029
|
(0%)
Nov-17
|
2,706
|
15.4%
|
(4.9%)
|
27,455
|
1.5%
Oct-17
|
2,345
|
(26.1%)
|
7.7%
|
24,748
|
2.2%
Sep-17
|
3,172
|
(1.2%)
|
7.1%
|
22,403
|
1.7%
Aug-17
|
3,212
|
29.3%
|
4.3%
|
19,231
|
0.9%
Jul-17
|
2,485
|
0.4%
|
10.7%
|
16,019
|
0.2%
Jun-17
|
2,474
|
2.9%
|
(7.4%)
|
13,534
|
(1.5%)
May-17
|
2,405
|
15%
|
21.2%
|
11,060
|
(0.1%)
Apr-17
|
2,091
|
(11.5%)
|
(2%)
|
8,655
|
(4.7%)
Mar-17
|
2,361
|
47.1%
|
(12.2%)
|
6,565
|
(5.6%)
Feb-17
|
1,606
|
(38.2%)
|
(4.1%)
|
4,203
|
(1.4%)
Jan-17
|
2,598
|
(13.1%)
|
0.3%
|
2,598
|
0.3%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018