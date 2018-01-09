IT + CE
ECS December revenues drop
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 9 January 2018

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.574 billion (US$87.05 million) for December 2017, representing a 4.88% drop on month and 13.86% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$30.029 billion in 2017 revenues, down 0.04% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, ECS totaled NT$30.041 billion in consolidated revenues, down 37.5% on year.

ECS: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

2,574

(4.9%)

(13.9%)

30,029

(0%)

Nov-17

2,706

15.4%

(4.9%)

27,455

1.5%

Oct-17

2,345

(26.1%)

7.7%

24,748

2.2%

Sep-17

3,172

(1.2%)

7.1%

22,403

1.7%

Aug-17

3,212

29.3%

4.3%

19,231

0.9%

Jul-17

2,485

0.4%

10.7%

16,019

0.2%

Jun-17

2,474

2.9%

(7.4%)

13,534

(1.5%)

May-17

2,405

15%

21.2%

11,060

(0.1%)

Apr-17

2,091

(11.5%)

(2%)

8,655

(4.7%)

Mar-17

2,361

47.1%

(12.2%)

6,565

(5.6%)

Feb-17

1,606

(38.2%)

(4.1%)

4,203

(1.4%)

Jan-17

2,598

(13.1%)

0.3%

2,598

0.3%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

