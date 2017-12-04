Brogent expects Q-Ride VR systems to be growth driver in 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 4 December 2017]

Taiwan leading motion-sensing equipment supplier Brogent Technologies has launched Q-Ride gaming device in the second half of 2017, which is paired with Acer's MR (mixed-reality) headset to zero in on the market for lower-range motion-sensing devices in Asia. The new gaming sets are expected to serve as one of its major revenue growth drivers in 2018, according to company sources.

CH Ouyang, general manager of Brogent, said the firm's Q-Ride equipment set, priced at under US$2 million, enables users to conduct an ultrarealistic ocean VR adventure to enjoy the most immersive experience. With enthusiastic responses from consumers after their trial play, Ouyang expressed optimism about sales performance of the new gaming equipment in the coming year.

Ouyang stressed that in order to attract long-term patronage from consumers, Brogent will move to introduce more software contents to build a VR software and hardware integration platform. The company will first introduce famous animation games such as Attack on Titan and the Ghost in the Shell from Japan's Kodansha before moving to negotiate with more software content developers for similar cooperation.

Ouyang continued that the firm's large-sized motion-sensing gaming facilities used to be shipped to amusement parks on a customization basis, but the VR-based Q-Ride equipment will be offered as standardized products to facilitate quick shipment and installation. Besides customers operating theme parks, the new facilities will also be sold to large-sized shopping malls, with the consequent replacement of software content to be the firm's crucial source of business revenues.

i-Ride flying theater

At the moment, Brogent's key product line is i-Ride flying theater, featuring an electrical motion base with suspended seating that is pushed towards a giant dome screen, with the smooth motion system simulating highly realistic flight experiences with different degrees of thrill. The firm's high-end i-Ride flying theaters are sold to amusement parks in the US and Europe, with unit price ranging from US$5-20 million, Ouyang said. He disclosed that Brogent now commands a 41% share of the global market for high-end motion sensing gaming equipment, and is also widely recognized as the world's best supplier of hardware equipment in this regard.

Ouyang continued that his company has offered lower-end i-Ride for the Asian market, with sales revenues from the market on the rise. In the midrange market, with selling prices ranging from US$2-5 million, the company sees 31% revenue contribution ratio for software updates and 23% for hardware maintenance. For the low-end market with unit sales price of under US$2 million, the corresponding ratios stand at 40% and 30%, respectively.