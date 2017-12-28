Brogent-developed flying theater to be installed at Dreamworld in Australia

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Ardent Leisure Group, the operator of Dreamworld - Australia's largest theme park located in Gold Coast, Queensland has adopted i-Ride, a flying theater designed by Brogent Technologies, with the theater to come into operation around the end of 2018, according to the Taiwan-based motion-based simulation system developer

To be housed in the former IMAX Theater at Dreamworld, the flying theater will feature landscape scenes across Australia on a hemispherical screen.

Ardent Leisure will also help Brogent compete for orders for i-Ride and other motion-based simulation systems from other amusement parks in Australia and New Zealand, the Taiwan company said.

Brogent has so far supplied equipment for 29 flying theaters in operation around the world, with another 39 under construction and 52 under planning.

Brogent recently offered Q-Ride, a mobile motion-based simulation device featuring underwater safari adventures using VR (virtual reality) technology. In addition to amusement parks, Q-Ride can also be installed at movie theaters and large retail stores.