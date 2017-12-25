Brogent to receive help to promote motion-based simulation

Rebecca Kuo, Kaohsiung; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Administration will help Brogent Technologies, a developer of 3D dynamic simulation technology, boost development of motion-based simulation systems.

Brogent set up its operational headquarters in Kaohsiung Software Park also operated by EPZ Administration in 2013.

EPZ Administration helped Brogent complete a motion-based simulation experience center near Kaohsiung Harbor, southern Taiwan, in November 2017 and will help Brogent construct a motion-based simulation experience hall in Kaohsiung as well to facilitate development of AR (augmented reality)/VR (virtual reality) applications.

EPZ Administration has matched Brogent and Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology for setting up a smart motion-based simulation creation center, which focuses on grooming digital content experts in mechanical control, image processing, cloud computing, 3D design, art design and entertainment design.

In addition, EPZ Administration will use the Taiwan government's budget for AR/VR deevlopment to subsidize Brogent's R&D. As Brogent has obtained a 2017 overseas marketing subsidy from the Bureau of Foreign Trade, EPZ Administration will help Brogent win orders for motion-based simulation systems from amusement parks in the North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia markets.

Brogent on December 22 announced that the largest Japan-based advertising company Nippon Dentsu has invested JPY12.5 million (US$110,350) for a 14.29% stake in Brogent Japan Entertainment, a Japan-based joint venture established by Brogent and Japan-based publishing company Kodansha. Due to Nippon Dentsu's investment, Brogent's and Kodansha's stakes in the joint venture decrease to 40.00% and 45.71% respectively. As Nippon Dentsu has software development capability and rich network-based channel resources, its investment in the joint venture will be conducive to Brogent's marketing of motion-based simulation systems to theme parks and shopping centers in Japan, Brogent indicated.