Digitimes Research: Japan IT vendors stepping into IoT business

Hana Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Thursday 25 August 2016]

Due to stagnant growth in the Japan IT market, many Japan-based IT vendors have stepped into developing cloud computing-based IoT (Internet of Things) solutions for the Japan market, including Hitachi-developed M2M Traffic Solution, Toshiba-developed Toshiba INdsutry IoT, Fujitsu-developed Fujitsu IoT Solution Ubiquitousware and NEC-developed IoT Solution, according to Digitmes Research.

Toshiba-developed IoT solutions focus on industrial application, while Fujitsu-developed ones target elderly users, Digitimes Research indicated. Hitachi's IoT services feature in-house-produced COE (central office equipment) and terminal devices and this has the advantages of fast establishment and easy expansion of systems.

In view of US-based IoT service providers' strength, there are Japan-based providers in cooperation with US-based ones, such as Toshiba's cooperating with GE in June 2015 and with Microsoft in November.

According to IDC Japan, the Japan IoT market value will grow at an average compound annual rate of 16.9% during 2016-2020, especially with large growth for applications for the manufacturing, transportation, medical care and insurance sectors.