Hinge maker SZS diversifying product lines with higher MIM capacity

Aaron Lee, Taipei, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 November 2017]

With the notebook industry entering a plateau period, Taiwan's leading notebook hinge maker Shin Zu Shings (SZS) is aggressively expanding product lines to include hinges for auto parts, medical equipment and machine tools by utilizing its MIM (metal injection molding) capacity, and will build two continuous furnaces in 2018 to support production of the new hinges.

The company now operates a total of 34 MIM batch furnaces, mainly for the production of notebook hinges for shipment to support Apple's MacBook series, according to industry sources. The firm's MIM self-sufficiency rate now stands a 60-70%.

As the capacity of one continuous furnace is equivalent to the combined capacity of six batch furnaces, SZS will see a great boost in its MIM capacity following the installation of the two planned continuous furnaces in the coming year, the sources said.

The company is cooperating with customers in the development of hinges for use in autos, medical equipment and machine tools, and will start commercial production of such new items in 2018 at the earliest, the sources said.

MIM is a metalworking process in which finely-powdered metal is mixed with binder material to create a feedstock that is then shaped and solidified using injection molding. The molding process allows high volume, complex parts to be shaped in a single step. After molding, the part undergoes conditioning to remove the binder and densify the powders. Finished products are small components suitable for many industries and applications, added the sources.

The sources continued that MIM-processed parts and components can replace traditional plastics ones. New cars are now installed with various sensors involving large amount of data transmission, and the ensuing heat dissipation and electromagnetic wave problems can be well tackled with the use of MIM-parts.

MIM technology was first massively incorporated into Apple's 12-inch MacBook, as the MIM-processed notebook hinges are light, thin, and durable, ideal for use in notebooks. Besides Apple, Microsoft, HP and Asustek have also adopted MIM notebook hinges, the sources said.