SZS to sell Chongqing plants

MOPS, December 26; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Taiwan-based notebook hinge maker Shin Zu Shing (SZS) has announced it will sell its plants in Chongqing, China since demand from its clients from the city is weaker than expected, and the related supply chain is not sufficient.

For clients in the city, SZS will ship products from its plants in Kunshan or Suzhou instead. The company will keep its office in Chongqing.