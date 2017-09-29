Hinge maker SZS to boost production capacity by over 40% in 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

Notebook hinge maker Shin Zu Shing (SZS) has installed two new continuous MIM (metal injection molding) furnaces at its newly completed plant in Shulin, northern Taiwan, which will boost the company's capacity by over 40% beginning in 2018, according to industry sources.

MIM technology has been often applied to manufacture high precision mechanical parts of complex shapes, using metal powder as raw materials that undergo powder metallurgy and injection molding process before the obtained preform is subject to degreasing treatment and sintering densification to get the finished product, the spurces said.

Riding on its outstanding MIM technology advancements and high defect-free rate for its finished products, SZS has developed into the world's largest supplier of notebook hinges following 20 years of efforts in the sector. But the slowdown in the sales of notebooks is driving SZS to explore new business opportunities in the field of 3C products, as the growing market demand for light, thin, and small designs for such products is conducive to the application of MIM-processed mechanical parts, the sources said.

The sources added that up to 60-70% of the firm's MIM-processed hinges are for notebooks assembled in Taiwan and China, and the remaining 30-40% shipped to other countries in 2017, compared to 30% for the former and 70% for the latter in 2016. This sales ratio change is mainly due to Apple having fully incorporated the firm's MIM hinges into MacBook Pro or new 12-inch MacBook, driving the company to install two new MIM furnaces for operation in 2018 to meet the increased orders from Apple.

They also disclosed that the new MIM furnaces can process other metal materials such as copper, tungsten, and titanium alloy, in addition to the original iron, nickel alloy and stainless steel, allowing SZS to turn out mechanical parts for non-notebook products, such as medical equipment and automotive electronics.