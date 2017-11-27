Everlight wins bid to supply LED streetlamps in India, says paper

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 27 November 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has teamed up with an India-based LED system vendor to win bids to procure LED streetlamps held by a few state governments in southern India and will install about 100,000 LED streetlamps in these states beginning 2018, Taipei Times cited a company executive at the Smart Asia 2017-Expo & Summit in Bengaluru during November 23-25.

As part of Smart City Mission program, the India government plans to replace about 30 million streetlamps with LED ones around the country over the next 2-3 years.

Everlight has withdrawn from the India market for LED light bulbs due to low-price competition from China-based makers.