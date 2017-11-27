Taipei, Tuesday, November 28, 2017 02:34 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Everlight wins bid to supply LED streetlamps in India, says paper
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 27 November 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has teamed up with an India-based LED system vendor to win bids to procure LED streetlamps held by a few state governments in southern India and will install about 100,000 LED streetlamps in these states beginning 2018, Taipei Times cited a company executive at the Smart Asia 2017-Expo & Summit in Bengaluru during November 23-25.

As part of Smart City Mission program, the India government plans to replace about 30 million streetlamps with LED ones around the country over the next 2-3 years.

Everlight has withdrawn from the India market for LED light bulbs due to low-price competition from China-based makers.

Realtime news

  • Server shipments weaker than expected in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • AboCom in management takeover crisis

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Motherboard makers stop accepting desktop orders with weak margins

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Key components for electronics products to remain in tight supply in 1H18

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Notebook shipments to drop to 140 million units by 2022

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Taiwan market: Delta and FET to push integrated IoT services

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Earphone brand 1More achieves over 40 million unit sales prior to July 2017

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Taiwan market: Xiaomi to accelerate its business operation

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link