China Electric to offer energy-saving lighting

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

Taiwan-based China Electric is poised to apply for energy-saving certification for lighting products in order to receive government subsidies.

It expects to obtain such certification in March-April 2018.

The economics ministry's Bureau of Energy will implement a 3-year project to boost energy savings during January 2018-December 2020 through cooperation with local governments. The project has a budget of NT$4.14 billion (US$137 million) to subsidize one-third of the costs for energy-saving-certified products, including air-conditioning systems without ductwork, smart lighting and energy management systems, procured by households, service providers, offices, schools and government units.

China Electric produces LED, fluorescent, halogen, HID (high intensity discharge) and incandescent lighting products for sale under its own brand TOA. The company began to participate in local governments' open bids to procure LED streetlamps in 2016 and has so far supplied 67,000 LED streetlamps in total, and will continue the participation in 2018.

China Electric posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.985 billion, gross margin of 21.02%, net operating loss of NT$44.7 million, net loss of NT$169.6 million and net loss per share of NT$0.43 for January-September 2017.