Taiwan market: 29% of compact fluorescent bulbs fail to pass official testing

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

The Consumer Protection Committee (CPC) under the Executive Yuan has sampled 410 compact fluorescent bulbs from retail stores for testing of service life by the Bureau of Standards, Metrology & Inspection, and results show that 120 bulbs or about 29% failed to pass the testing, according to CPC.

According to Taiwan's national standards, compact fluorescent bulbs or lamps available for retail sale should have service lives of at least 3,000 hours and brightness at the 3,000th hour should be at least 60% of the initial brightness, CPC said.

One of 16 Philips compact fluorescent bulbs is claimed to have a service life of 10,000 hours but lasted less than 6,000 hours in testing, and a TOA model made by Taiwan-based China Electric Mfg. with advertised service life of 6,000 hours exhausted in less than 2,000 hours.

The three Philips compact fluorescent bulbs that failed in the testing have been removed from retail stores, Philips Taiwan indicated.