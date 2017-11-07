Taipei, Thursday, November 9, 2017 15:36 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Elan Microelectronics sees revenues rise 18% in October
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Elan Microelectronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$648 million (US$21.47 million) for October 2017, representing a 13.63% drop on month and 18.09% increase on year.

The IC design house has totaled NT$6.264 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 14.72% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Elan Microelectronics totaled NT$6.559 billion in consolidated revenues, down 0.7% sequentially on year.

Elan: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)

Elan: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Oct-17

648

(13.6%)

18.1%

6,264

14.7%

Sep-17

750

1.4%

12.6%

5,616

14.4%

Aug-17

740

10.7%

7%

4,866

14.6%

Jul-17

669

1.9%

11.3%

4,125

16.1%

Jun-17

657

8.3%

21.2%

3,456

17.1%

May-17

607

0.6%

17.3%

2,799

16.2%

Apr-17

603

3.6%

22.5%

2,192

15.9%

Mar-17

583

19.8%

13.3%

1,589

13.5%

Feb-17

486

(6.6%)

37.6%

1,007

13.7%

Jan-17

521

(2.9%)

(2.2%)

521

(2.2%)

Dec-16

536

(4.8%)

6.1%

6,559

(0.7%)

Nov-16

563

2.6%

(6%)

6,023

(1.3%)

Oct-16

549

(17.7%)

(10.8%)

5,460

(0.7%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

Realtime news

  • BOE to compete with Foxconn for stake in JDI, says report

    Displays | 13min ago

  • China AI unicorn Cambricon to launch smart chips using TSMC 16nm process

    Bits + chips | 16min ago

  • Machvison posts record October revenues

    Bits + chips | 21min ago

  • Lite-On Semi October revenues rise nearly 19% on year

    Bits + chips | 46min ago

  • Experience economy brings new challenges to manufacturers, says Delmia CEO

    IT + CE | 1h 39min ago

  • Flat panel makers looking to niche large-size applications

    Displays | 1h 47min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link