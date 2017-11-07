Elan Microelectronics sees revenues rise 18% in October

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Elan Microelectronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$648 million (US$21.47 million) for October 2017, representing a 13.63% drop on month and 18.09% increase on year.

The IC design house has totaled NT$6.264 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 14.72% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Elan Microelectronics totaled NT$6.559 billion in consolidated revenues, down 0.7% sequentially on year.

Elan: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Oct-17 648 (13.6%) 18.1% 6,264 14.7% Sep-17 750 1.4% 12.6% 5,616 14.4% Aug-17 740 10.7% 7% 4,866 14.6% Jul-17 669 1.9% 11.3% 4,125 16.1% Jun-17 657 8.3% 21.2% 3,456 17.1% May-17 607 0.6% 17.3% 2,799 16.2% Apr-17 603 3.6% 22.5% 2,192 15.9% Mar-17 583 19.8% 13.3% 1,589 13.5% Feb-17 486 (6.6%) 37.6% 1,007 13.7% Jan-17 521 (2.9%) (2.2%) 521 (2.2%) Dec-16 536 (4.8%) 6.1% 6,559 (0.7%) Nov-16 563 2.6% (6%) 6,023 (1.3%) Oct-16 549 (17.7%) (10.8%) 5,460 (0.7%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017