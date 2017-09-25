Taipei, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 08:42 (GMT+8)
Corning keen to expand Gorilla presence in auto glass market
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 25 September 2017]

Corning is gearing up efforts expanding the presence of its Gorilla Glass in the automotive applications market, which is expected to see significant growths for in-car display products.

The vendor showcased interior applications made using Gorilla Glass in irregular and curved shapes during the recently concluded Touch Taiwan 2017 trade show.

Jianbo Wang, commercial director for Corning Auto Glass at Corning Asia, explained that the Gorilla Glass is cold-formed into different shapes for on-board displays. He added that the cold-form process enables lower production cost than hot forming.

Corning is eyeing the huge business opportunities offered by the automotive market. It cites research firms as estimating that the number of connected cars will reach 69 million by 2020, and that the number of on-board display per car will grow from 0.9 in 2017 to 2.1 in 2024.

This year marks the 10th anniversary since Corning unveiled the Gorilla Glass. While the glass has found growing adoption in consumer electronics, the automotive market for both interior and glazing applications has also been a major target for Gorilla, according to Wang.

In April 2016, Corning announced the results of a joint research paper with the Ford Motor about the damage resistance of thin, lightweight glass for automotive windshields to demonstrate the strength of Gorilla Glass.

The joint research evaluated stone impact performance of windshield laminates made with either the conventional glass or Gorilla Glass laminate constructions. Corning said the test results showed that with laminates made of conventional glass, reduced in thickness from the standard 5.0 mm to 4.0 mm, the inside ply of glass broke in over 50%f the tests.

In contrast, for laminates made with Gorilla Glass, the thickness could be reduced by as much as 40% to 3.0 mm without any breakage of the inside ply, according to Corning. In late 2015 Corning anf Ford had jointly announced that the Ford GT would be the first production vehicle to use lightweight Gorilla Glass in a windshield application.

corning gorilla

A sample of Gorilla Glass car interior application is showcased at Touch Taiwan 2017.
Photo: Rodney Chan, Digitimes, September 2017

