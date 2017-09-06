GrandTech sets up subsidiary to support AWS

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

GrandTech CG Systems, a provider of value-added marketing services in graphics, imaging, multimedia and information security software, has announced investment of NT$100 million (US$3.3 million) to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary, GrandTech Cloud Services, to support AWS (Amazon Web Services) clients in Taiwan, Hong Kong, China and Southeast Asia.

GrandTech CG first transformed business from marketing software to providing cloud services through cooperation with Adobe Systems in 2013, company chairman and CEO Frankie Hsu said, adding the establishment of GrandTech Cloud Services is to reinforce the transformation.

GrandTech Cloud Services will initially focus on the Taiwan and Hong Kong markets but will begin to tap the China, Singapore and Malaysia markets by the end of 2017, Hsu said. Its target clients will be online game operators, mobile application service providers, retail chains and learning platform operators, Hsu indicated.

GrandTech Cloud Services will help clients introduce IaaS (infrastructure as a service) firstly and then SaaS (software as a service), Hsu noted. GrandTech Cloud Services is expected to develop strategic partnerships with clients as a basis for probing opportunities for cross-industry mergers and acquisitions, Hsu indicated.

GrandTech Cloud Services has initial paid-in capital of NT$100 million, and the parent compant is seeking strategic investors to invest in GrandTech Cloud Services, Hsu said.