Taipei, Monday, January 23, 2017 06:32 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
17°C
Software distributor GrandTech reports increased earnings for 4Q16
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 19 January 2017]

GrandTech CG Systems, a Taiwan-based supplier of IT products and a software solution provider, has reported pre-tax earnings of NT$66.56 million (US$2.107 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, up 13.4% on quarter and 3% on year. The earnings translated into a pre-tax EPS of NT$1.24 for the quarter.

For all of 2016, pre-tax profits increased 33% on year to a all-time high of NT$249 million, which translated to a pre-tax EPS of NT$4.66 for the year compared to NT$2.25 of a year earlier.

GrandTech is currently the largest distributor for software products and tools in the Taiwan market, serving as a sales agent for Microsoft, Adobe, Symantec, Trend Micro, among others.

The company's stock price rose NT$1.00 to close at NT$34.60 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 19 session.

Categories: IT + CE Software

Tags: 4Q16 GrandTech

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Display panels for wearable devices
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link