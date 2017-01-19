Software distributor GrandTech reports increased earnings for 4Q16

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 19 January 2017]

GrandTech CG Systems, a Taiwan-based supplier of IT products and a software solution provider, has reported pre-tax earnings of NT$66.56 million (US$2.107 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, up 13.4% on quarter and 3% on year. The earnings translated into a pre-tax EPS of NT$1.24 for the quarter.

For all of 2016, pre-tax profits increased 33% on year to a all-time high of NT$249 million, which translated to a pre-tax EPS of NT$4.66 for the year compared to NT$2.25 of a year earlier.

GrandTech is currently the largest distributor for software products and tools in the Taiwan market, serving as a sales agent for Microsoft, Adobe, Symantec, Trend Micro, among others.

The company's stock price rose NT$1.00 to close at NT$34.60 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 19 session.