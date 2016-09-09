Taipei, Friday, September 9, 2016 14:52 (GMT+8)
Western Digital, Unisplendour form joint venture
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Western Digital and Unisplendour, a part of China's Tsinghua Unigroup, have announced the launch of their previously-announced joint venture.

The new company, which will be called Unis-WDC Storage, is owned 51% by Unis and 49% by Western Digital. Unis-WDC will market and sell Western Digital's datacenter storage systems, including its HGST Active Archive system, in China. The joint venture company will also invest in the development of new products and enhancements to Western Digital's products to create innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the big data market in China.

Unis-WDC will maintain corporate headquarters and R&D operations in Nanjing and a sales and marketing office in Beijing, according to the companies.

Unis-WDC will aim to become "the strategic partner to China's big data industry," said the companies. Unis-WDC is a critical part of Unigroup in its industry coverage "from chip to cloud." By combining the R&D, design, production and market promotion strengths of Unigroup and Western Digital, Unis-WDC will offer customized big data storage solutions for the China market.

"As a China-based enterprise, Unigroup is focused on executing its information technology development strategy, of which Unis-WDC is a critical part. Unis-WDC will adhere to the concept of independent innovation and international cooperation to drive new applications for big data storage in government and local industries. It will focus on data storage, analytics, security and privacy protection to improve and expand the big data industry ecosystem in China," said Weiguo Zhao, chairman of Tsinghua Unigroup.

Unis-WDC will work with China-based enterprises to customize big data storage solutions that deliver business advantages for customers in a range of industries, including financial services, media and entertainment, astronomy and meteorology, telecommunications, genetic science and healthcare.

"Unis-WDC aims to become the leader in comprehensive, secure and controllable core big data storage technologies," said Gary Miao, who has been identified to become CEO. "By leveraging existing, leading resources, the company will offer data service solutions tailored to meet the needs of the China market. We will work with partners to build a win-win ecosystem and help drive innovation and growth of the big data industry in China."

"As Western Digital continues to expand our investments in high-growth markets such as China, partnerships with growth-oriented companies, such as Unisplendour, and local governments are critically important," said Western Digital CEO Steve Milligan. "When launched later this year, Unis-WDC will deliver advanced datacenter storage solutions to customers in this dynamic market."

Western Digital completed the acquisition of Hitachi Global Storage Technologies in March 2012. The combination created the world's largest hard disk drive company with a leading technology capability and broad product portfolio. In May of 2016, Western Digital acquired SanDisk to accelerate its expansion in flash storage and become the world's largest storage solutions provider.

