Silicon Works striving for orders from China, Taiwan
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 29 August 2017]

Korea-based Silicon Works is striving for orders from China- and Taiwan-based panel vendors, and intends to reduce its reliance on orders placed by LG Display, according to a Korea-based Digital Times report.

Silicon Works in early August began to deliver samples of panel driver ICs for UHD TVs to CEC-Panda LCD Technology, AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux, the report indicated. Silicon Works has also started shipping TV-use panel driver ICs to BOE Technology and China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) since the end of 2016.

LGD has been Silicon Works' largest customer. Orders placed by LGD accounted for 91.3% of Silicon Works' total revenues in the first half of 2017. Revenues generated from the orders placed by Silicon Works' China- and Taiwan-based customers are expected to reach at least KRW30 billion (US$26.8 million) accounting for about 4.6% of the driver IC firm's total revenues in 2017, the report quoted Korea's local financial institutions as saying.

