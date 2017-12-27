Korea-based Silicon Works ramping up revenues, says Digitimes Research

Ricky Tu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Korea-based LCD driver IC vendor Silicon Works will see its revenues for all of 2017 surpass the KRW468.7 billion (US$435.89 million) it recorded a year earlier, buoyed by increasing shipments to LG Display (LGD) as well as to new clients including BOE Technology and China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), Digitimes Research estimates.

Revenues generated from OLED driver ICs at Silicon Works have been rising as it has expanded the driver IC supply to LGD to include OLED drivers, as LGD has begun rolling out OLED panels from its 8.5G lines, while also accelerating the build-up of its 6G OLED lines, Digitimes Research has found.

Silicon Works produces mainly COG (chip on glass)-based LCD driver ICs for tablets and other mobile devices. It began to supply LGD with COG driver ICs in 2016 and has since then expanded its client list to include LG Electronics and Apple for smartphone and smartwatch applications.

Silicon Works' shipments of display driver ICs for mobile devices will account for 21% of its total driver IC revenues in 2017 compared to 12% a year earlier. Meanwhile, COG-based driver IC revenues will make up 47% of its total sales in 2017, up from 39% a year earlier.

The company also produces COF (chip on film)-based driver ICs for TV and monitor panels, and the ratio of COF applications to its total revenues in 2017 is likely to maintain at the same level of 38% reached a year ago, Digitimes Research estimates.

Silicon Works posted revenues of KRW415.4 billion (US$360 million) in the first three quarters of 2017, trailing behind Taiwan-based competitors Novatek Microelectronics and Himax Technologies but ahead of FocalTech Systems and Raydium Semiconductor.