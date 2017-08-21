Taipei, Wednesday, August 23, 2017 00:44 (GMT+8)
Tyntek production disrtuped by power outage
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 21 August 2017]

Visible and infrared LED chip maker Tyntek has disclosed a fire at its factory in northern Taiwan on August 18 temporarily disrupted power supply for production and it will take 7-10 days to resume supply.

Production will remain suspended until power supply resumes and August production is estimated to decrease by 420-480 million LED chips or 20%, with August revenues expected to shrink 17%, Tyntek noted.

Tyntek has insured NT$430 million (US$14.2 million) against losses from disrupted production and NT$3.315 billion against fire accidents, the company indicated.

Tyntek posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.537 billion, gross margin of 23.43%, net operating profit of NT$177.8 million, net profit of NT$40.3 million and net EPS of NT$0.14 for January-June 2017.

