Tyntek to expand IR LED capacity
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 March 2017]

LED chip maker Tyntek, viewing that production capacity for infrared (IR) LED chips is about 10% short of demand, will expand production capacity for the product line by 10-15%, with additional capacity to come into operation beginning May 2017, according to company chairman Bosco Foo.

For the expansion, Tyntek has shifted part of the existing equipment from its factory in northern Taiwan to another in Wuhan, central China, to leave room for installing new equipment for producing IR LED chips, Foo said. Tyntek has set aside a 2017 capital expenditure budget of NT$200-300 million (US$6.5-9.8 million) mainly for procuring new IR LED chip production equipment, Foo noted.

Tyntek also plans to construct a new factory near the existing one in 2018, Foo indicated.

Using LED wafers imported from Japan, Tyntek produces visible-light LED chips, ultra-high-brightness LED chips, IR LED chips as well as photo diodes/transistors used in fiber-optic communication. Visible-light and ultra-high-brightness LED chips accounted for 44% of 2016 consolidated revenues, IR LED chips 46% and photo diodes/transistors 10%.

Tyntek chairman Bosco Foo

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, March 2017

