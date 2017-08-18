Polarizer maker Optimax reports losses for 1H17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 18 August 2017]

Polarizer maker Optimax Technology has reported a net loss of NT$15.67 million (US$517,251) or NT$0.05 per share for the second quarter of 2017. For the first half of 2017, net losses totaled NT$104 million or NT$0.32 per share.

However, the company saw its sales begin to rebound in July, during which revenues climbed 16.4% on month to NT$206 million, the highest level so far this year.

Increased shipments of automotive polarizers and FPD protective films drove revenue growth in July, the company said.

For the first seven months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$1.313 billion, decreasing 19.5% from a year earlier.

Buoyed by increasing shipments of automotive polarizers, Optimax's revenues are expected to hover around at NT$200 million in August, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, citing sources from securities investment firms.