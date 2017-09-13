Polarizer maker Optimax revenues hit high in August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

Polarizer maker Optimax Technology has reported revenues of NT$207 million (US$6.89 million) for August, the highest level so far in 2017. The figures also represent an increase of 0.11% on month and 2.2% on year.

For the first eight months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$1.52 billion, decreasing 17% from a year earlier.

Shipments of polarizer products to the automotive sector will help Optimax sustain sales growth in September as well as in the fourth quarter, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

In addition to focusing on automotive polarizers, the company is also stepping into the production of display products for medical applications in order to improve its operating margins, said the report.

The company posted net losses of NT$104 million or NT$0.32 per share in the first half of 2017.