Primax Electronics nets NT$2.00 per share for 1H17

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

Primax Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$13.835 billion (US$455 million), net operating profit NT$680 million, net profit NT$461.8 million and net EPS of NT$1.05 for the second quarter of 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$26.716 billion, net operating profit NT$1.270 billion, net profit NT$880.2 million and net EPS of NT$2 for January-June.

According to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, PC peripherals accounted for 36% of January-June consolidated revenues, smartphone-use CCMs 30% and audio products 20%.

For smartphone-use CCMs in particular, China-based vendors including Oppo and Vivo are Pirmax's major clients, and the shipment proportion of dual-lens CCM models has reached nearly 20%.