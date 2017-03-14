Primax Electronics subsidiary Tymphany to acquire B&O Czech subsidiary

Press release, March 14; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

PC peripheral and office machine maker Primax Electronics on March 13 announced that its wholly-owned audio device subsidiary maker Tymphany Worldwide Enterprise will acquire a 100% stake in Bang & Olufsen s.r.o., a Czech-based wholly-owned subsidiary maker of Denmark-based audio device vendor Bang & Olufsen (B&O), at EUR18 million (US$19.18 million).

The acquisition is to strengthen Tymphany's R&D and manufacturing capability as well as market status in Europe, Primax said. For Primax, audio devices will be the major source of revenue growth in the near future, the company noted.

Primax posted 2016 consolidated revenues of NT$64.329 billion (US$2.03 billion), gross margin 11.30%, net operating profit NT$2.373 billion, net profit NT$1.934 billion and net EPS NT$4.40 and will distribute a cash dividend of NT$2.50.