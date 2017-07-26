Taiwan to host WCIT 2017

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2017 will take place in Taipei during September 10-13, organized jointly by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs and World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA).

At a press conference announcing the event in Taipei on July 25, the orgainzers said about 2,500 business leaders and experts from more than 80 countries are expected to attend.

This will be the second time that Taiwan has hosted the event, known as the Olympics of the ICT industry. Taiwan last hosted it 17 years ago. This year's theme is "Living the Digi+tal Dream," echoing Taiwan's campaign to transform itself into a "Digital Nation, Innovative Economy (DIGI+)."

The organizers cited predictions by Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC) that Taiwan's information service market is estimated to reach NT$177.5 billion (US$5.84 billion) in 2020 from NT$166 billion in 2017. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 2.5%. Among those, cloud service stands out with its a 6.8% growth rate.

At the press conference, Taiwan's minister without portfolio Wu Tsung-Tsong noted that WCIT 2017 is the engine that keeps the DIGI+ innovative economy running. Wu called for joint efforts of all sectors including the industry, academia, research institutes, and government agencies. He said WCIT is a great start to transform Taiwan into the new hub of Asia's digital development.

Economic minister Lee Chih-Kung stated that different from the first WCIT Taiwan hosted in 2000, WCIT 2017 is not only a 3-day international conference, but a gathering of over 2,000 global business leaders, tech elites, and foreign delegates to have the first-hand experience on Taiwan's achievement on smart city.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, July 2017