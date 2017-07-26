Taipei, Friday, July 28, 2017 01:01 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
33°C
Taiwan to host WCIT 2017
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2017 will take place in Taipei during September 10-13, organized jointly by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs and World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA).

At a press conference announcing the event in Taipei on July 25, the orgainzers said about 2,500 business leaders and experts from more than 80 countries are expected to attend.

This will be the second time that Taiwan has hosted the event, known as the Olympics of the ICT industry. Taiwan last hosted it 17 years ago. This year's theme is "Living the Digi+tal Dream," echoing Taiwan's campaign to transform itself into a "Digital Nation, Innovative Economy (DIGI+)."

The organizers cited predictions by Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC) that Taiwan's information service market is estimated to reach NT$177.5 billion (US$5.84 billion) in 2020 from NT$166 billion in 2017. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 2.5%. Among those, cloud service stands out with its a 6.8% growth rate.

At the press conference, Taiwan's minister without portfolio Wu Tsung-Tsong noted that WCIT 2017 is the engine that keeps the DIGI+ innovative economy running. Wu called for joint efforts of all sectors including the industry, academia, research institutes, and government agencies. He said WCIT is a great start to transform Taiwan into the new hub of Asia's digital development.

Economic minister Lee Chih-Kung stated that different from the first WCIT Taiwan hosted in 2000, WCIT 2017 is not only a 3-day international conference, but a gathering of over 2,000 global business leaders, tech elites, and foreign delegates to have the first-hand experience on Taiwan's achievement on smart city.

wcit

WCIT 2017 will take place in Taipei in September.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, July 2017

Realtime news

  • Samsung forms e-sport team for Taiwan gaming market

    IT + CE | 1h 57min ago

  • Winbond to spend NT$6.28 billion on equipment

    Bits + chips | 2h 2min ago

  • Catcher starts operation at new plant

    IT + CE | 3h 33min ago

  • Samsung chip biz drives overall profit growth in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 3h 48min ago

  • Driverless electric bus EZ10 to be on trial in Taipei City

    IT + CE | 3h 56min ago

  • Graphics card shortages ease as cryptocurrency mining fad subsides

    IT + CE | 4h 41min ago

  • Smartphone shipments in China fall in 2Q17, says Canalys

    Mobile + telecom | 4h 51min ago

  • PAT to cooperate with IBM Taiwan for new cloud system

    Before Going to Press | 3h 7min ago

  • China market: HTC to roll out standalone VR headset

    Before Going to Press | 3h 29min ago

  • BLU supplier Coretronic optimistic about 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 29min ago

  • Samsung forms e-sport team for Taiwan gaming market

    Before Going to Press | 3h 30min ago

  • eMemory announces validation of on-chip security IP on UMC advanced nodes

    Before Going to Press | 3h 38min ago

  • Demand for high-speed transmissions surges

    Before Going to Press | 5h 19min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link