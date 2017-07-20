Taiwan remote sensing satellite on way to US for launch in late August

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Taiwan's National Space Organization (NSPO) under the government-sponsored National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs) on July 19 transported FormoSat-5, a self-designed remote sensing satellite, to Vandenberg Air Force Base in California for launch on August 25, 2017 by US-based SpaceX on a commission basis using its Falcon 9 rocket, according to NSPO.

FormoSat-5 is the first satellite completely designed domestically, with NSPO directing the design through cooperation with the Instrument Technology Research Center under NARLabs, National Central University and private enterprises mainly including Aerospace Industrial Development.

With a weight of 450kg, FormoSat-5 is equipped with a domestically developed and made high-resolution optical remote sensing instrument which can capture images on a panchromatic spectral band at a resolution level of (12,000 pixels) two meters and four color spectral bands each at (6,000 pixels) four meters. In addition, FormoSat-5 carries an advanced ionosphere probe as a scientific payload to establish space weather models, observe changes in plasma turbulence, and study possible abnormal phenomena in the ionosphere before earthquakes.

FormosSat-5 will run at a 720km-high sun-synchronous orbit at inclination of 98.28-degrees and pass Taiwan every two days. The mission of FormoSat-5 is to collect images for evaluating natural disasters, land use surveys for security purposes, environmental monitoring, international rescue operations and scientific research.

There is an estimated probability of 94% that normal operation of FormoSat-5 in a rugged space environment, including strong radiation as well as high and low temperatures, will last for longer than five years.

Including production costs of NT$3.2 billion (US$105 million), FormoSat-5 carries a total cost of NT$5.7 billion including personnel and other expenses.

SpaceX won the launch contract by bidding NT$700 million in April 2010, about one-third lower than a ceiling price set by NSPO.

A truck carrying FormoSat-5 leaves NSPO for Taoyuan International Airport

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017